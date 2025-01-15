Atascadero Council Approves Support For Specific Sales Tax Measure Limit to Be Waived 1.15.2025

In its first meeting for 2025, the Atascadero city council discussed and approved its 2025 federal and state legislative platform.

As part of this platform, SLOCOG asked for the city’s support in state legislation that may waive the two percent local sales tax limit. This is being brought forward by SLOCOG so that its proposed half-percent sales tax would not count to this limit.

The Atascadero city council added the stipulation that this waived cap will be for transportation taxes, and cannot go above a half-percent.

SLOCOG will ask other agencies throughout the county for support in this legislation, and seek approval through the state.