Supervisors Give Administrators a Raise 07.14.2022

More reaction to the supervisors decision to give administrators a raise. The increase will set the county back about 5.2 million dollars this fiscal year and about $10 million next year, which concerns some, because the county budget team previously projected at $15 million dollar shortfall next year.

Supervisors Bruce Gibson, Dawn Ortiz-Legg and John Peschong approved the pay raise. They pointed to a vacancy rate of 11% for county jobs. Supervisors Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton voted against it.

Regardless, the measure passed.

It means Rita Neal gets a 7.5% equity increase, which increases her hourly wage to about $100 an hour. Supervisors also get better health benefits. That includes health, dental and vision insurance plans.

