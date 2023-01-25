Supervisors Progressive Majority 01.25.2023

The first meeting for the new board of supervisors went as one might expect. The board now has a progressive majority.

Bruce Gibson removes supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold from the committee overseeing the Paso Robles groundwater basin. He will now be in charge of that oversight.

There is a giant aquifer beneath Paso Robles. And transporting that water is not very difficult. That’s why people like Harvard Investments have bought land near the state water pipeline which runs through the north county.

The board also votes 3-2 to consider a pay raise for the supervisors. There will be a hearing on that issue in February. During closed session, the board voted 3-2 to revisit the redistricting map. That’s according to county counsel Rita Neal.

