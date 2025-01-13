Supervisors Receiving Update on Scope For Bob Jones Pathway Project 01.13.2025

Another update to the Bob Jones pathway gap closure project will be given to the county board of supervisors in its next meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14th. Recent changes to the project included phasing it in collaboration with Caltrans and SLOCOG, splitting its construction costs between a northern and southern portion.

This proposal requires approval from the California Transportation Commission in its meeting at the end of this month. Public works notes that this requires the project to be fully funded, and the project’s second phase is 5 million dollars short.

Public works is requesting the board to approve a resolution supporting the completion of the gap closure project, and to increase its budget by 5 million dollars to ensure it is fully funded.

You can attend the meeting in person, or watch online.