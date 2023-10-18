Supervisors Reject Drafting Item on Mask & Vaccine Order 10.18.2023

During yesterday’s meeting for the county board of supervisors, several members of the public spoke out against a health order released last month by county health officer Penny Borenstein.

The order states that all healthcare facilities and organizations would adopt and implement policies that require workers to receive annual influenza and covid-19 vaccinations, or wear a surgical mask during influenza season.

Supervisor John Peschong asked the board to vote whether an item on the order should be brought back to its next regular meeting on October 31st. After brief comments from supervisors Arnold, Paulding, and Gibson, the board voted 3 – 2, rejecting an item being brought back.

Supervisors Paulding, Ortiz-Legg, and Gibson dissented in the vote.