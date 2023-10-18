Atascadero Begins 1st Phase of Broadband Fiber Internet Project 10.18.2023

The city of Atascadero has announced that it has begun work on installing broadband fiber internet infrastructure to improve and expand high speed internet to residents and businesses.

The city says that the increased demand for remote work means businesses increasingly rely on stable, fast, and reliable internet. The city has contracted with Astound Broadband to install the infrastructure, with phase 1 focusing on the downtown area as part of the existing downtown paving project.

The phase 1 upgrade will install 10 gb/s fiber networking cables in city facilities, which currently serve speeds at less than 1 gb/s. Astound will begin phase 2 after the completion of phase 1, which will include installing broadband infrastructure into residential neighborhoods, and anticipates that service will be available to customers at around the spring of 2024.