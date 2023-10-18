Supervisors Reject Drafting a Resolution Supporting Israel 10.18.2023

In response to public comments given at the county board of supervisors meeting yesterday, supervisor John Peschong introduced a motion for the county to draft a resolution supporting the state of Israel, and denounce the Hamas attack. The motion was seconded by Debbie Arnold.

The board rejected Peschong’s motion 3 – 2, with supervisors Paulding, Ortiz-Legg, and Gibson dissenting.

Supervisor Paulding then made a follow-up motion to the direct public information officer to release statements by noon tomorrow from individual board member. The motion passed 5 – 0.