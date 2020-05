SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY SUPERVISORS HOLDING A SPECIAL MEETING TODAY. JUST ONE ITEM ON THE AGENDA, AN UPDATE ON THE COVID-19 VIRUS.

THE MEETING IS CLOSED, BUT YOU CAN WATCH OR LISTEN TO THE MEETING WHICH IS BEING LIVESTREAMED. GO TO THE COUNTY SUPERVISORS WEBSTE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

IF YOU WANT TO SPEAK, YOU MAY CALL IN AT (805) 788-6638. BUT YOU ONLY GET THREE MINUTES, SO EDIT YOUR MESSAGE.