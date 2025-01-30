Collection Rates For Paso Waste & Recycle to Increase Next Month 1.30.2025

As approved by the Paso Robles city council in its joint meeting earlier this month, rates for garbage collection by Paso Waste & Recycle is set to increase next month.

Starting February 1st, rates for residential and commercial customers will increase by about 12%. Paso Waste and Recycle has been serving the community for around 70 years, with rate increase studies being conducted every five years.

Their most recent study said costs across the board rose significantly: labor by 41%, equipment by 73%, fuel prices by 74%, and insurance by 82%.