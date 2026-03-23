100-Acre Forest Fire Sparks in Gifford Burn Scar 03.23.2026

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo responded to a vegetation fire sparking in the burn scar of the Gifford fire.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo says the blaze was reported at about 11:37 am on Friday morning in Los Padres national forest between Pozo and highway 166.

Cal Fire’s initial announcement said the fire was approximately 50 acres, and that it took place within an area already identified for a planned range improvement project.

The fire grew to about 100 acres, and although containment was reported to be at 0% by 5:18 pm on Friday, Cal Fire’s incident page currently lists the incident as ‘closed.’