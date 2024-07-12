Supervisors Vote to Approve Dominion Voting Machines Contract 7.12.2024

The county board of supervisors met earlier this week for its regular meeting.

An item on its consent agenda is the approval of a five-year sole source contract with Dominion Voting Systems Inc. The contract also includes five additional automatic one-year renewals, as well as the acquisition of voting equipment and perpetual software licenses.

This agenda item was rescheduled for Tuesday’s meeting due to the absence of supervisor Jimmy Paulding in the June 18th meeting. Supervisor John Peschong asked several questions of county clerk-recorder Elaina Cano regarding the contract’s approval. Elaina Cano said that even if the contract were not approved, the clerk-recorder’s office would continue to use Dominion Voting Systems for this next election.

Supervisor Peschong further clarified with Elaina Cano that California state law requires a machine to count votes. The board of supervisors voted 4 – 1 to approve the contract with Dominion Voting.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold dissented.