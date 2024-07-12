Jimmy Panetta to Hold Press Conference For Cambria Ambulance Station 7.12.2024

United states representative Jimmy Panetta, the Cambria Community Health District, and first responders will be holding a press conference on a new federal investment secured for the replacement of the Cambria ambulance station.

A release by healthcare district says that representative Panetta recently secured one million dollars in federal funding to support this construction, which would provide a new living facility to first responders, EMS professionals, and administrative staff.

The release also says funding will support a new garage to protect ambulances and lifesaving medical equipment.

The press conference will be on Wednesday, July 17th at 11 am at the Cambria Community Health District ambulance station, 2523 Main street.