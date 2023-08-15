White Supremacist Flyers Found in Grover Beach 8.15.2023

On Sunday, the Grover Beach police department were alerted by concerned residents regarding the appearance of flyers left on doorsteps and vehicles during overnight hours.

The flyers were similar to the ones found throughout San Luis Obispo county in recent months, promoting a website associated with the “european race.” The Grover Beach police department said that while the flyers do not explicitly endorse hate or violence, their messaging stands in stark contrast to “our community’s cherished principles of inclusivity, diversity, and mutual respect.”

The police department went on to say that they will not release photographs of the flyers as to not amplify their content.