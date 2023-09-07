Temp Closures of No River Rd in Paso Begins Mid Sept 9.07.2023

The Paso Robles utilities department announced yesterday that a large recycled water pipeline will be installed under the Salinas river, in North River road, and up a hillside above North River road.

The pipeline’s purpose is to deliver a new source of irrigation water to east Paso Robles, and help solve the problem of declining groundwater levels in the Paso Robles groundwater basin.

The contractor, Mountainside Cascade Inc., must temporarily close North River road, just north of River Oaks drive, beginning at 7 am on Monday, September 18th. The road will remain closed on weekdays for two weeks, and will be reopened for weekend days. The road will then be closed during daytime hours only from October 2nd to the 13th Monday through Friday.

The city recommends residents and businesses that normally use North River road to take a detour to Airport road and Wellsona road.

Signs to show the detour route will be posted.