Templeton Area Advisory Group Chair Arrested 04.08.2026

The head of the Templeton Area Advisory Group was taken into custody late last week following a hearing regarding the violation of multiple restraining orders.

70-year-old David Leader was appointed as chairperson of TAAG following the resignation of former chair Jennifer Jones, and the removal of former vice chair Murray Powell. During this time, Leader was facing 25 criminal misdemeanor charges for violating trespassing restraining orders from his neighbors in Templeton.

Neighbors allege that Leader shouted obscenities, made threats, and repeatedly harassed them. County superior court judge Erin Childs found that he was in violation of the restraining orders, and Leader was taken into custody at the end of the hearing, booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.

His trial is scheduled to begin on April 27th.