Zeppelin The Dog 12.23.2022

Zeppelin the dog disappeared from Sacramento over a year ago.

Sandra O’Neil says the German shepherd mix liked to visit a neighborhood construction site to hang out with the construction workers. They gave him water, food and treats. Sandra would either go get Zeppelin or he’d return home on his own. But one day he didn’t come home. He disappeared in October of last year.

Recently, a woman found Zeppelin wandering in a pasture in Kansas.

She took him to a vet who checked his microchip and located his owner in Sacramento.

So now, Zeppelin is on his way home.

On the way home, Sandra says the dog will be listening to Led Zeppelin’s classic, Going to California.