Templeton CSD Candidates Forum 1.30.2020

It was standing room only at a 5th district supervisor’s candidates forum last night at the Templeton Community Services District board room, but candidate Ellen Beraud did not show up.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold answered questions submitted by those in attendance, including some submitted by supporters of the challenger. Jessica Main, CEO of the Templeton Chamber of Commerce, said Ellen Beraud notified them Monday that she would not be attending the forum. Supervisors Debbie Arnold says this is not the first time Ellen Beraud was a no-show. She refused to participate in a forum sponsored by the California tax payers Association last week. She failed to show at a forum sponsored by the Farm Bureau too.

Today’s debate is from 5-9 at the county supervisors chambers. It is sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

Ellen Beraud is a former Atascadero city council member who took her turn as mayor back when the council members rotated through that position as they do on the board of supervisors.

The primary election is March 3rd. Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out by the county clerk recorder’s office next week.