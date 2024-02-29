Templeton CSD Meeting Next Week 02.29.2024

March 5, 2024 Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The Templeton Community Services District will be meeting next week on Tuesday, March 5th at 7 in the evening.

On the board’s business agenda is an annual report for 2023 by the CSD’s fire and emergency services. The board will also review the district’s policy for water and sewer connections for Accessory Dwelling Units. ADU’s are defined as additional living quarters on single-family lots, independent of the primary dwelling unit.

ADU’s can either be attached or detached to the primary dwelling unit, but still must provide complete independent living facilities.

Staff will review the CSD’s district code compliance with state law regarding ADU utility connections.

You can attend next week’s meeting in person, or virtually.