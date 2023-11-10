Templeton CSD Seeking Applications For Committees 11.10.2023

2024 TEMP CSD Committee Recruimtent Press Release

The Templeton Community Services District released a statement, asking for members of the public to consider serving on one of its internal standing committees.

There are four standing committees in the CSD, each meeting 3 to 5 times per year, on an as need basis, and typically during regular business hours. Interested applicants must be at least 16 years or older and reside within the Templeton CSD boundaries.

The committees are as follows: the administration/finance committee, facilities committee, the fire and emergency management committee, the parks, recreation, and refuse committee, and the measure “A” oversight committee.

Interested members should submit an application for consideration by December 15, 2023.

Committee members will be selected at the January 16th board meeting.