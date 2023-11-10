2 Male Juveniles in SLO Missing Since Tuesday 11.10.2023

The San Luis Obispo sheriff’s office says that two thirteen year old boys, one from Morro Bay and the other from Los Osos, ran away on Tuesday and are both still missing.

The sheriff’s office made a post online saying that Preston Hanson and Mason Ellis were last seen at around 6 pm on Tuesday by highway 41 and Quintana road in Morro Bay. Hanson has shoulder-length golden blond hair and green eyes, and Ellis has short brown hair with blue eyes.

Tony Cipolla, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, says the two boys have reportedly been in contact with their parents to confirm they are safe, but have not been located as of yesterday morning.