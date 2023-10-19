Templeton Historical Museum Society’s Founder’s Day 10.19.2023

The Templeton historical museum society’s Founder’s Day celebration is set to take place on November 18th.

The event will be at 309 Main street, Templeton. Founder’s Day commemorates the arrival of the first passenger train in Templeton in 1886.

The museum house and historic railroad depot will be open to visitors during the event. Blacksmith David Thayer will provide demonstrations of traditional smithing techniques in the 1900’s blacksmith shop. Antique vehicles and railroad artifacts will also be on display.

The family-friendly event will include music performance by Devil’s Game, and free pie and cake will be served until supplies run out.

More information about the celebration can be found at: templetonmuseum.com.