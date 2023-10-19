Public Hearings For Dana Reserve Plan Next Week 10.19.2023

The San Luis Obispo county planning commission will be holding a public hearing for the Dana Reserve specific plan next week.

The plan would allow for the phased development of a 288-acre master-planned community with up TO 1318 residential units, commercial and non-residential uses, and a minimum of 63 acres of open space and recreation.

The plan area will need to be annexed into the Nipomo community services district to facilitate water and wastewater services to the project. Also to be considered is its final environmental impact report, which finds there is substantial evidence that the project may have a significant impact on the environment.

The hearing next week will be split between two days, on October 23rd and 24th at 9 am at the board of supervisors chambers, or online at: slocounty.ca.gov.