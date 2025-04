On Wednesday, April 30th, the Templeton unified school district will be holding an information night to discuss Measure D, the general obligation bond.

The night will provide information on the projects planned, financial implications, and accountability measures in place for Measure D funds. The event is open to all community members.

It will take place from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Vineyard elementary school multipurpose room, 2121 Vineyard drive.