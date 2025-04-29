Vendor Applications Open For Templeton 4th of July Celebration 4.29.2025

The Templeton chamber of commerce is now accepting vendor applications for its fourth of July celebration.

Templeton’s fourth of July starts with a pancake breakfast in Templeton park at 7 am, a parade at 10 am, and finally live band, food, and drinks in the Templeton park from 11 am to 3 pm.

Booth prices vary for members and non-members of the chamber of commerce, and registration will be confirmed within 7 days of the initial application.

Registration can be done online at: pasorobleschamber.com.