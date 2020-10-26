The Coronavirus 10.26.2020

After seven months of restrictions imposed by the state government due to the coronavirus. Some are wondering how long will this continue?

The county prepared for an epidemic that would kill thousands of people. Hospitals were cleared of all but emergency surgeries. That made 400 beds available to the victims of Covid-19 in the county. Another 900 beds were set up at the rec center at Cal Poly to care for the overflow. So far, the greatest number of people hospitalized in the county on any one given day is fewer than 20. Supervisor Debbie Arnold talks about the state of things in the county today. How is this impacting San Luis Obispo county.

Some people are unhappy about the loss of personal freedom under the orders issued by governor Gavin Newsom. Supervisor Debbie Arnold says the supervisors hands are tied by state government. The governor created the four-tiered system to keep the California under his authority. He would say, “To keep California safe.” But in some smaller counties in rural California, people are fed up. Many are blatantly ignoring the governor’s orders.

In many other states, it’s business as usual. Kids have returned to school, business reopened and high school football players returned to the gridiron. In many states, this October is like October of last year and for decades before 2020.