The Dolan Fire 9.23.2020

Along the coast, the Dolan fire continues to burn out of control. Fire officials say it’s burned 128 thousand acres. It’s now 44% contained.

Yesterday, firefighters continued the process of bringing fire down the steep slopes along highway one the coastal side of the Dolan fire.

Further inland, helicopters were called in to drop water on hot spots, including the northeast portion of the fire around the Arroyo Seco river. Those hot spots will continue to be monitored by fire managers.

The good news, highway one is now open.