The Graduate Closes 8.14.2020

The graduate in San Luis Obispo is closing.

The night club opened back in 1975.

The manager announcing it will close its doors “for good.”

The manager said they are closing the graduate because of the covid-19 pandemic and the government-imposed shutdown.

They were making less than 10% of normal sales with only outdoor dining. That’s not sustainable. So, another landmark bites the dust because of the shutdown imposed by local government officials in response to the coronavirus.