The Willow fire is now 19% contained. It has burned nearly 3,000 acres.

The fire is burning south of Big Sur and is near the Tassajara Zen Center and Hot Springs.

A crew of hot shot fire fighters were flown in Wednesday. Those hot shots may be dropped by planes into remote areas to create lines to encircle the willow fire.

Yesterday, officials closed a large portion of the Los Padres national forest in Monterey county because of the Willow fire.