Threat at Daniel Lewis Middle School 06.06.2022

One more incident at Lewis middle school. Assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola releasing the following news release this morning. It’s dated June 6th.

Last night, around 9:00 pm, the Paso Robles Police Department became aware of a school threat directed at Daniel Lewis Middle School. The 13-year-old suspect sent another student a photograph of a handgun, stating he was going to commit a school shooting the following day. Shortly after sending the threat, the 13-year-old walked back his comments, stating he was only joking.

Officers responded immediately to the threat and called in extra resources to investigate. Officers tracked down the student, who attends Daniel Lewis Middle School. The student’s room and cell phone were searched with full cooperation from his parents. No weapons or other evidence supporting a threat were found.

Gaviola goes on to say….We were able to determine the photograph of the handgun was a stock photograph obtained from the internet. The student told officers the threat was meant as a joke. Officers arrested the 13-year-old, and he was booked at juvenile hall for making a school threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at our schools this morning. We want to thank those who reached out to our department last night concerning the threat.

Again that’s a news release issued this morning by Paso Robles assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola.