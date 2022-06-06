Another Arrest at Lewis Middle School 06.06.2022

Friday afternoon, the staff at Daniel Lewis middle school received information from a student that several students brought an airsoft toy gun and a knife onto school property.

School staff confronted one of the students. They located a clear plastic airsoft pistol, a pocketknife, a replica hand grenade and a vest carrier for ballistic panels.

The investigation determined there was no threat to harm or scare anyone at the school. The three students were planning to play with the airsoft pistol after school.

All three juveniles were placed under arrest for misdemeanor possession of a knife on school grounds, and misdemeanor possession of a replica hand grenade. They were later turned over to their parents. Charges will be filed with San Luis Obispo county juvenile probation.