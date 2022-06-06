School District Personnel Changes 06.06.2022

So, what’s going on at Lewis middle school?

You may remember the principal was relieved of his responsibilities earlier this year. The charges against him not revealed, but he’s still on the payroll. He is supposed to help out at other middle schools, and sometimes he does.

Lewis has a fill-in principal who retired 12 years ago. The district must now hire a principal and assistant principal at Lewis middle school.

Unfortunately, in the last several years, the school district has lost several qualified administrators. Dr. Gene Miller was principal at Flamson middle school. He’s now working in the Templeton school district. Dr. Nate Maas is now working in Santa Maria. Each administrator had a PHD and a lot of experience.

Another qualified principal to leave was former Flamson principal Tim Vincent, who previously ran the Grizzly Academy. Vincent was fluent in Spanish, street Spanish. He’s now working in Santa Maria.

Incidentally, assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola is leaving the district next month to become superintendent in the Cayucos district.