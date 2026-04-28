Protecting What Matters 04.28.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Chris Bausch, City of Paso Robles District 2 Councilman. Paul Sloan, City of Paso Robles, Economic Development Manager. A Deep Dive into the Paso Robles Space Port Initiative. An Update on Critical Aspects of the Strategic Workplan Implementation. Balancing Economic Development with North County Rural Sensibilities.