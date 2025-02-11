Tickets on Sale For Atascadero Chamber’s Sip & Shop Valentine’s Event 2.11.2025

Tickets are on sale for the Atascadero chamber of commerce’s Sweetheart Stroll Sip & Shop scheduled for this Friday from 5:30 to 8 pm.

Tickets are 25 dollars through Thursday, and 30 dollars on the day of the event.

Explore over 25 participating businesses with your loved one, friends, or family, offering wine, beer, and all sorts of goodies.

Tickets will also include a Sip & Shop wine glass.

You can visit: atascaderochamber.org for more information about the Sip & Shop. The event will occur rain or shine.