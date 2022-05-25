Tom Madden & Best of the West Show 05.25.2022

California agriculture history on display this coming weekend when the Best of the West show returns to the Santa Margarita Ranch after a two year hiatus during the pandemic.

Tom Madden recently talked with KPRL about the history of caterpillar tractors, which actually started in California. Two separate companies which started in northern California, Holt and Best, merged to create Caterpillar.

100-year-old Holt and Best tractors will be on display at the Best of the West Show this weekend at the Santa Margarita Ranch.

For more information about the big show this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, go to: bestofthewestshow.com.