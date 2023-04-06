SLO County Population 04.06.2023

The US Census Bureau says San Luis Obispo county is among the ten fastest growing counties in the state. The county grew by 2700 people between 2021 and 22. That’s nearly a 1% increase.

The fastest growing county is Yolo county, which is next to Sacramento county. It grew by 4% that year. Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz counties each grew by about one and a half percent.

A number of counties saw population decline. Most were rural counties. Lassen saw a 6% decline. Alpine, Plumas, Sierra and Mono county all experiencing greater than 2% decline in population.

State wide, the state population declined by 0.3% in that year. The previous year, it declined by about 1% as people leave California for states with less crime and a lower cost of living. As well as better public schools.