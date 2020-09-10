Trader Ric Retires at 90 – 9.10.2020

After more than 22 years hosting Trader Ric’s Show on KPRL, Ric Crespin is stepping down to enjoy retirement. Crespin recently turned 90.

Rick started work at KPRL in 1982. He played records back then, including classical music for a show sponsored by Kuehl Funeral Home on Sunday evenings. He hosted the program with Paso Robles City Architect Ralph McCarthy. The station lacked a classical music library, so he and Ralph brought their own. “Ralph also owned a couple pizzerias in Paso Robles, so he also brought a couple of pizzas and 2 or 3 bottles of good wine,” said Crespin. “ We would eat pizza, enjoy good wine, and pontificate on the classics.”

Crespin began hosting the Country Store as Trader Ric on May 23, 1998. He’s been hosting the show Saturday mornings between 7:00 and 9:00 nearly every Saturday morning for the past two decades. Each Saturday morning he takes calls from people hosting garage sales, selling items or looking for them. The merchandise ranges from old 78 records to chickens to automobiles.

Crespin previously worked at Atascadero State Hospital. He served in the US Army in the early 50’s, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant.

He was born August 24, 1930 in Denver, Colorado. “My people were originally from New Mexico. I’m a Mescalero Apache.”

Crespin says he’s looking forward to sleeping in Saturday morning. KPRL General Manager Kevin Will, who first launched the show back in the early 80’s, will take over for Trader Ric beginning this Saturday.