Traffic Collision Into a Residential Structure in Paso 6.12.2024

Traffic Media Release- Injury

A vehicle collided into a residential structure at the intersection of Experimental Station road and river Oaks drive yesterday afternoon.

The Paso Robles police department says that officers arrived on the scene, determining this was a single vehicle collision with one occupant, a resident from Paso Robles, trapped inside of their vehicle.

Fire and Emergency Services was able to extract the solo occupant, who was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision.

This incident is an ongoing investigation.