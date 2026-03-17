Traffic Control East of Cholame Scheduled For This Week 03.17.2026

Travelers in both directions of the highway 46, east of Cholame, will encounter overnight one-way reversing traffic control this week.

Caltrans district 5 announced control will begin tonight at 6 pm until 6 am on Wednesday. Then, control will be in effect again at 6 pm on Wednesday through 6 am on Thursday.

Caltrans says travelers can expect delays of about 20 minutes, and are advised to allow for extra time on their travels through the area.

The traffic control is for crews to continue their construction activities on the highway 46 corridor.