Protecting What Matters 03.17.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Nicole Dorfman, Secretary – REACT Alliance. Grass Roots education and advocacy to stop offshore wind energy development. Unresolved concerns pertaining to proposed Central Coast offshore wind projects. What you can do to help REACT’s mission.

*Edward Ring, Director of Water/Energy – California Policy Center. Overstated drought conditions in California lead to mismatched policy choices.

What it would take to build an abundant “water coalition” in California. Energy security and why California burdens its residents with taxes and shortages.