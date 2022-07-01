Tree of Life Vandalized 07.01.2022

The last few years, we’ve seen national issues visit the north county. The black lives matter protest in Paso Robles is an example. But when vandals struck the Tree of Life Pregnancy Support Center, Roe versus Wade really hit home.

So what is Tree of Life? Pam Johnson tells KPRL, Tree of Life educates young pregnant women about their options, besides abortion.

Some are opposed to groups like Tree of Life. A week ago, Tree of Life in Paso Robles was targeted. A window was broken. J.R. was spray painted on the door window. The vandalism occurred late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Pam Johnson says the response to the vandalism by the community has been amazing.

If you’d like to help, you may contact them at: treeoflifepsc.com.

PSC stands for Pregnancy Support Center.