Two Climbers Illegally Attempt to Scale Morro Rock 11.14.2025

Yesterday afternoon, the Morro Bay fire department responded to two individuals illegally climbing Morro rock.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the two climbers were about halfway up the rock. Firefighters climbed up the rock and made contact with them, before escorting them to the ground. Officials say the climbers appeared to be in their mid-20s, and were travelers visiting the area.

Climbing Morro rock is illegal, according to the city of Morro Bay. It is a protected bird sanctuary, a historical landmark, and a sacred site for Chumash and Salinan tribes.

The two climbers could face $2,000 in fines for their attempts to climb the rock, to be determined by a court of law.