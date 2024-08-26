Two County DA’s Honored By CA DA’s Association 8.26.2024

The county DA’s office announced that two of its employees were honored last week at the annual California district attorneys association conference.

The first was assistant chief investigator JT Camp, who received investigator of the year. The DA’s office says Camp was a key investigator in the prosecution of Paul Flores for the murder of Kristin Smart.

The second recipient was Eric Dobroth, who assumed leadership of the DA’s office while Dan Dow was called into active duty in the middle east. County administrative officer, Matt Pontes, said: “San Luis Obispo county is lucky to have the level of talent we have in these two exemplary public servants.”

This is not the first year the county district attorney’s office was recognized: Christopher Peuvrelle received the prosecutor of the year award for his work on the Paul Flores case last year as well.