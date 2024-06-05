Upcoming Blood Drive at Templeton Twin Cities Hospital 6.05.2024

VTL_SLO_Hospital_June3_release

Adventist Health Twin Cities hospital will be holding a blood drive on Thursday, June 6th from 9 am to 2 pm.

During the month of June, donors who take the time to give blood will be awarded a $10 gift card, and a chance to win one of five, $5,000 gift cards in the summer adventure gas giveaway.

Vitalant, the blood and biotherapy healthcare organization holding the event, reminds residents that the most urgently needed blood type is Type O.

This event is one of dozens that Vitalant organizes in San Luis Obispo county each month.