Paso Council Approves Ordinance Repeal Restricting Dogs in Public Places 6.05.2024

The Paso Robles city council discussed repealing an ordinance last night that restricts the presence of dogs in public places.

The ordinance was first adopted in 1984, and restricts all animals except service animals from city parks. Staff says that while the ordinance is currently in place, it is not actively being enforced.

Staff says that even if the ordinance is repealed, there will still be laws in effect for unnecessary noise, aggressive or menacing animals, and requiring leashes.

Councilman Chris Bausch raised concerns over the deed restriction for the downtown city park, and whether it restricts dogs.

Council voted 3 – 2 to introduce the first reading to repeal this ordinance, with Fred Strong and Chris Bausch dissenting.