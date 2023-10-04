Upcoming Paso Robles Night Out 10.03.2023

The Paso Robles police department is presenting the Paso Robles night out, set to take place tomorrow, October 4th from 4:30 to 6:30 pm in the downtown city park.

The event will provide residents with the opportunity to meet and connect with local law enforcement and fire personnel in a festive atmosphere.

The event will feature free food, games and giveaways, interaction with first responders, and learning about crime prevention strategies.

The Paso Robles police department invites all residents and their families to join them for the Paso Robles Night Out to make the community safer, stronger, and more vibrant.