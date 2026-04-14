Upcoming Public Meeting For Desalination Plans in SLO County 04.14.2026

San Luis Obispo county flood control and water conservation district will be holding two upcoming sessions regarding desalination plans in the county.

Desalination is a proposed method to “strengthening long term water supply resilience in San Luis Obispo county” to help adapt to future water needs and climate uncertainties. The county says it has reached a key milestone in the DeSal plan feasibility study, and will be hosting two engagement sessions to share progress to date.

The first session will be held in the Morro Bay community center, 1001 Kennedy Way on Monday, April 20th. The second will be at the Ramona Garden Park Center, 933 Ramona avenue, Pismo Beach on April 21st. Both sessions will be held from 6 to 8 pm.

“Participants will learn how potential ocean desalination concepts are being evaluated, key technical, environmental, and economic considerations, and how desalination could fit within a broader water supply portfolio.”