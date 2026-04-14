Protecting What Matters 04.14.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Erik Gorham in for Barry.

Today’s Guest(s):

*Ryan Rundle, President Turning Point USA Cal Poly Chapter & Cal Poly College Republicans.

*Laura DeLoye, Program & Education Manager Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter. Amber Pepito, 2025 Cal Poly graduate in Communications. Sharing her story about her mom’s journey with Lewy Body Dementia.