Update For El Camino Real Bridge Replacement Project 5.31.2024

The county public works department released an update for the El Camino Real bridge replacement project.

The newly installed temporary bridge on El Camino Real at Santa Margarita Creek will be used as a detour while construction crews work on demolishing the existing bridge.

Traffic will be re-routed onto the temporary bridge until the new bridge is complete in fall 2024. Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes through the construction zone.

The new bridge will include a center turn-lane, wider paved shoulders for vehicle and bicycle safety, and will relocate a portion of the Nacimiento water pipeline onto the new bridge.