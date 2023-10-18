Update of Mental Health Services Act Available for Public Review 10.18.2023

The county’s behavioral health department has released its annual update of the mental health services act plan for a thirty day public review.

The update spans from fiscal year 2022-23, and a public hearing on November 15th will take place to conclude the review period. The annual update provides an overview of the work plans and projects being implemented as part of services launched with the passing of proposition 63.

Highlights from this year’s annual update include: homelessness of clients was reduced by 84%, the crisis stabilization unit admitted 573 clients (an increase of 105% from the previous year), the county’s middle school comprehensive program showed a 46% reduction in suicidal thoughts and a 47% increase in coping skills.

The draft of the annual update can be found on the county’s website under the health agency.