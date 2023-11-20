Update to Atascadero Downtown District Pavement Project 11.20.2023

Work continues for the downtown district pavement rehabilitation project in Atascadero.

Lewis avenue will be closed to through traffic from this morning until the end of day on November 22nd, and East Mall will be closed to all traffic and parking for the same time.

Broadband utility work will continue on Palma avenue and Traffic Way, with sidewalk and road access being maintained, but parking will have temporary impacts. No work will be done Thanksgiving Day.

Next week, Lewis avenue and East Mall will be closed intermittently on Monday the 27th.

More information about the pavement rehabilitation project can be found at: atascadero.org/downtownpaving.